SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are responding to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near Springfield.
All southbound traffic at or north of the Sherman exit is being diverted to South Grand Ave. Lanes are closed.
Drivers are told to expect delays. Cleanup is expected to take several hours.
WAND News is working to learn more information about the crash and whether anyone was injured.
A left lane was back open as of 3 p.m. Motorists should use caution in the area and expect delays.
