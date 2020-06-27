LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A shooting at Jefferson Square Park injured “multiple” people Saturday evening, authorities said.
Video showed people running from the square, with some hiding and even diving behind vehicles. A short while later, police vehicles pulled into the area, and officers ran into the square from the Hall of Justice.
Metrosafe reported “multiple victims” and said police were on scene.
Footage shows emergency workers putting a victim onto a stretcher and into an ambulance.
Jefferson Square Park is the central location where protesters meet to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.