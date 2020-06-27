Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.