SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Municipal leaders will be unveiling their 2019 "Moving Cities Forward" legislative reform platform in Springfield Monday.
The goal is to make local government more efficient and ensure their long-term viability.
The legislative package includes proposals to reform and consolidate the state's more than 650 public safety pensions, protect local revenue and urge lawmakers to pass a statewide capital bill that invests in municipal infrastructure.
The announcement is being made at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the Illinois State Capitol Blue Room.
Brad Cole, Illinois Municipal League Executive Director, Michael J. Inman, Macomb Mayor and IML President Leon Rockingham Jr., North Chicago Mayor and IML First Vice President Ricky J. Gottman, Vandalia Mayor and IML Second Vice President will all be in attendance.