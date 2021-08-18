PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - Murals have popped up around Paris.
The Paris Improvement Organization commissioned three murals in downtown. These murals are apart of an ongoing project to help make improvements to the community and attract visitors.
"We though mural would be cool to have, so we just decided to start it," said Callie Keys, chairman for the mural committee.
The organization recruited students to help with two of the murals. Mural committee member Shelbi Keys-Rhodes said this was a great way to incorporate the younger generation.
"The pride in the community ... it's so nice to see not just the kids express interest, but the adults as well," she said.
There are already murals around Paris that weren't part of the Paris Improvement Organization project. Organizers felts this was just a way to bring people together and showcase the beauty the community has to offer.
There will be a celebration on August 28 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Paris. People are invited to come and talk with the artists who created the murals and enjoy food trucks.
