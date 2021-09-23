URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect accused of shooting and killing a woman in an Urbana vehicle has officially been charged with murder.
Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz said Devontre Newbill had a count of first degree murder filed against him for the Monday shooting of Brittany R. Lane, 32. Late Monday night, Lane was a passenger riding in a vehicle in a parking lot in the 1700 block of E. Florida Ave. in Urbana.
At about 10:04 p.m. Monday, investigators said she was shot in the neck by another person in the vehicle. Newbill, who authorities said was sitting in the back seat of the car behind Lane, has since been charged.
Police said Newbill possessed a handgun when the car was driving through the parking lot of an apartment complex and the gun discharged. The gun was found to have previously been reported as stolen, they said, and Newbill, who is a convicted felon, is not legally allowed to have a gun.
An autopsy will be performed and an inquest could be held at a later date, Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Thursday in a press release identifying Lane as the woman who died.
She was pronounced dead at 3:36 p.m. Tuesday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Immediately after the shooting, Lane was listed as being in critical condition.
