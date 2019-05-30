DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man faces murder charges in connection to a November stabbing death.
Investigators booked Santonio Byars, 47, into the Macon County Jail Thursday after his arrest earlier on the same day. He’s accused of fatally stabbing 22-year-old Tobby Buhs in the chest on Nov. 4. Police say they found the victim’s body in a parking lot at 1080 East Mound Road across from East Mound park.
Buhs died in a hospital. A police investigation revealed the stabbing happened several blocks away from where Buhs was found in the Woodmound Plaza, which is at the Mound and Woodford street intersection.
Police say the stabbing is believed to be the result of a fight.
A grand jury returned an indictment against Byars for two second-degree murder charges. Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott says the jury found no probable cause for a first-degree murder charge.
Byars’ bond is set at $500,000.