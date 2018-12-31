DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of shooting an ex-girlfriend is charged with first-degree murder.
Bryant Marshall is facing charges in the death of Marlene Brown, who went to Carle Foundation Hospital in critical condition on Dec. 15. Danville police found her in the road in the 300 block of Washington Street that night. She had three gunshot wounds in her head and died in hospital care on Christmas Day.
Police say Marshall told them that “she pushed me to do it” when he surrendered to officers. Prosecutors say he was arguing with Brown about suspicions of cheating at the time.
Marshall’s charges include three counts of first-degree murder and another three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. The murder charges could mean anywhere from 45 years to life in prison for Bryant if he’s found guilty. The battery charges carry a sentence range between 6 and 30 years.