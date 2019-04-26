DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of shooting another in the head in Danville officially faces murder charges.
Denzel Aldridge, 21, was arraigned Friday on five counts of first-degree murder and three unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon charges.
Police were called to the 900 block of Redden Court at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday and found the victim, 25-year-old Roosevelt Anderson Jr., in the road with a gunshot wound.
Officers say there was an altercation in the area that led to a shooting. Roosevelt was taken from the scene to a hospital.
He died Thursday afternoon at around 3 p.m.
Police had developed Aldridge as a person of interest Wednesday night. They found him Wednesday in the unit block of Lake St.
They took him in for questioning and learned he had an active IDOC warrant for his arrest due to parole violations.
Danville police are still looking to identify the other men who were involved in the physical altercation with Anderson.
Anyone who has information regarding this crime is asked to call Danville police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.