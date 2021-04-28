DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Two people accused of killing Richard Truett, a Westville man reported missing in December, had murder charges officially filed against them Wednesday.
The suspects are Michelle Ingram and Bailey Castigliola. Truett was reported missing on Dec. 28 after he was last seen on the evening of Dec. 27 leaving his home with Ingram.
Ingram was arrested on Feb. 24, 2021 and charged with aggravated battery. Deputies said she provided information about events that led to Truett's death.
Castigliola was arrested on March 8 by Vermilion County sheriff's department investigators on a warrant for aggravated battery.
Authorities reported finding Truett's remains in a farm field north of Convington, Ind. DNA analysis confirmed the remains belonged to Truett.
Both suspects will be in court for arraignment on Thursday, April 29.
