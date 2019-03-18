SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A woman accused of strangling another in Springfield was arraigned on murder charges Tuesday.
The suspect, 28-year-old Jalesha Horton, is accused of attacking and killing 26-year-old Stephanie Brown, who investigators found dead in her North 4th Street home on Saturday morning. Police say Horton was also at the home at that time.
Horton's official charges include three counts of murder and a fourth charge of aggravated domestic battery.
A coroner's report says Brown died from ligature strangulation. It says her death is consistent with a homicide. Further lab and microscopic tests are pending.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (217) 788-8311.