DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A man who shot and killed a bicyclist in 2017 will spend decades in prison.
A jury found Latron Cross, 25, guilty of first-degree murder in November. Cross was in a Chevrolet Impala that approached Ollie Williams as he rode his bike at around 1 p.m. on July 7, 2017 along Danville's Eastview Drive. He shot Williams twice in the mid-section of his body.
Police found Williams lying in a ditch next to his bike. He told police Cross was the person who shot him.
>>Related: Officer: 2017 shooting victim identified his killer
Prosecutors say Cross was involved in gang activity and that he shot Williams in retaliation for the 2013 shooting death of his sister, Latifah Cross. Latifah was caught in the crossfire of rival gangs as they fought about territory, according to police.
Cross has to serve all of a 59-year prison sentence and three years of mandatory supervised release. Prosecutors were pushing for the maximum 60-year sentence.