CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A man who admitted to shooting and killing someone in 2017 faces prison time.
The News-Gazette reports 30-year-old David Denson entered a guilty plea Monday to first-degree murder in connection to the death of Terry Moore Jr. Denson shot Moore in a parking lot at about 4 a.m. on Aug. 20, 2017 in the 300 block of N. Walnut St.
Prosecutors said Denson and Moore began arguing after Denson, who was drinking on the morning of the shooting, picked up a bottle and threw it in the direction of an alley. They said the two men became irate multiple times before Denson – who was apparently unprovoked - fired a weapon.
Moore was shot in the chest and died at a hospital after responders attempted life-saving measures at the scene. Just over 12 hours after the shooting, authorities arrested Denson.
The newspaper reports Denson will be sentenced on Champaign County court on Sept. 4. He could spend up to 40 years behind bars after a plea agreement between Denson’s attorney and prosecutors led to charges of murder and unlawful use of weapons by a felon, which could have meant as much as 85 years in prison, getting dropped.
