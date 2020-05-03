WASHINGTON (WAND) - An invasion of Asian giant hornets have the internet buzzing. They're being called "murder hornets".
They were first spotted in December, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
The two-inch hornet doesn't usually target people or pets, but it is a deadly threat to already at-risk honeybee hives.
The Department said these hornets enter a "slaughter phase" where they kill and destroy entire hives in just hours.
Although they were spotted back in December, the term "murder hornet" started making its way around Twitter after the New York post reported the efforts to stop the species from killing honeybees.
“Murder hornets. Sure thing, 2020,” actor and comedian Patton Oswalt tweeted Saturday. “Give us everything. Hypno-frogs. Fecal blizzards. Toilet tsunamis. A CATS sequel. We can take it.”
The Department of Agriculture warned that an invasion could have severely negative impacts on the environment and public health.
The species has longer stingers with more toxic venom. And according to entomologist Chris Looney, they can sting repeatedly, unlike honeybees.
Authorities are working to find and destroy nests before they reproduce.
Looney warned people against trying to kill the hornets themselves and avoid the nests entirely if spotted. People should report a possible sighting to local authorities
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.