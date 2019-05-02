CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A murder suspect is behind bars in connection to a shooting that killed a teen.
Police say they’ve arrested 19-year-old Darrion White on an arrest warrant for first-degree murder. White is accused of firing the shot that hit David Sankey, 16, at about 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Paula Drive and Larkspur Lane in Champaign.
Sankey had a life-threatening wound at the scene, police say, and died at Carle Hospital.
Champaign police arrested White at about 8:20 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Crescent Drive. He is in custody in the Macon County Jail with bond set at $1 million.
“The Champaign Police Department would like to thank the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office for its assistance during this investigation,” police said in a press release.
Police say the shooting remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign police at (217)351-4545. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by phone at (217)373-8477 or online here. Tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.