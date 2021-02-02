VIRDEN, Ill. (WAND) - A murder investigation is underway in Virden after authorities found a man's body in a residence.
Virden police said they responded at 11:54 p.m. Monday for a welfare check at a home in the 700 block of North Dye Street. They found the lifeless body of a 58-year-old man.
The man had trauma to his body that led authorities to believe someone killed him, officers said.
Virden police requested the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation - Zone 6 to start a criminal investigation. ISP is leading the open and ongoing investigation as of Wednesday.
Anyone with information should call ISP DCI Zone 6 agents at (618)484-5592 or (618)484-5189.
