MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A murder-suicide investigation is underway in Mattoon this weekend.
Mattoon Police Chief Jason Taylor says officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Oklahoma Avenue around 11:55 p.m. on Friday. He says the initial report was for a homicide.
Taylor says once officers got to the home, they found a man and a woman inside who had both been shot. The Chief says both people had died.
Mattoon Police are investigating this case as a murder-suicide at this time. Chief Taylor says the names of the victims are not being released right now.
He also says there's no immediate threat to the community. Autopsies of the victims are expected early next week.