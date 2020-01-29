SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A murder suspect was indicted on charges in Sangamon County Wednesday.
A press release from Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright said 36-year-old Bruce J. Britt shot and killed Carlos Blue on Jan. 11. Britt faces two counts of first-degree murder, along with counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon.
Britt is held in the Sangamon County Jail Wednesday. Arraignment was set for 2:30 p.m. on the same day.
He faces 45 years to natural life in prison if found guilty.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office worked with Springfield police and the United States Marshals Service on this investigation.