URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man accused of shooting another man in the chest during a June altercation has been formally arraigned on charges.
A police report said just days before the shooting, 23-year-old Bruce Stennis had threatened over text message to shoot a woman he had dated if she was seeing another man. On June 12, officers said he went to her Champaign house and found her and the victim, Montez Jones, in a car located in a nearby alley.
Police said Stennis confronted the woman and ended up in a struggle with the victim. Stennis is accused of getting a gun from a car and shooting Jones in the chest once, causing his death, per a report from The News-Gazette.
At the time of the alleged shooting, Stennis was out on bond for possession with intent to deliver cocaine. This stemmed from a May 7 arrest, and authorities said Stennis failed to appear in court July 13 in the drug case.
Stennis is held on bond totaling $1,550,000 in both cases. He is charged with first degree murder in the shooting case.
Stennis learned from a judge in his Tuesday court appearance that he faces 45 years to life behind bars if he is found guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.