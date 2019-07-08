SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A 3-year-old child is safe and a murder suspect is in custody after a chase through multiple counties in central Illinois on Monday.
ISP was called to help investigate a murder in Shelbyville at Will and 1st streets. Once on scene a chase with the suspect ensued with Shelby County and ISP. The chase headed into Christian County on Illinois State Route 29 around 8:25 a.m., according to the Christian County Sheriff's Department.
Police found out that the suspect had a 3-year-old child in the vehicle. Speeds of the chase reached about 60-70 mph before it slowed near Taylorville. The suspect began communicating with ISP out of his window.
The chase ended at Lincoln Trail in Taylorville, just east of Illinois State Route 48.
Police say the child was safe when they arrested the suspect.
The suspect, who has not been named, was transported to the Shelby County Jail.
According to the Christian County Sheriff, the chase took a while because they wanted to make sure the child was safe. At times officers witnessed the child on the suspects lap in the drivers seat.
ISP and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office are investigating.