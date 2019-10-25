DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have arrested a man who they say shot and killed someone in Decatur.
Macon County Coroner Michael Day said 30-year-old Ernest Wren lost his life in the shooting. His cause of death is from a gunshot wound.
Police responded at 10:28 a.m. Friday to the 800 block of W. King and Van Dyke, where they found Wren.
His time of death was at about 12:30 p.m.
A second victim in that shooting, a 26-year-old man, had non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized.
Police said their investigation led to the recovery of two semi-automatic handguns. They interviewed witnesses and others before identifying 23-year-old Deonta Merriweather as a suspect. He is in the Macon County Jail on a preliminary first-degree murder charge Friday.
Day said an autopsy on Wren is scheduled for Saturday at the McLean County Coroner's Office. An inquest is pending Friday.
