CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities said they've arrested a murder suspect accused of shooting a man who was sitting in a car.
Champaign man D'Andre Miller, 33, was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant for allegedly shooting and killing Gaylend "Ryan" Allen-Davis. Police said Allen-Davis was in a parked car on Feb. 3 when Miller approached and shot him, leaving him with a single gunshot wound.
Authorities found Allen-Davis unresponsive at about 2:49 a.m. that day. The car was parked in the 1300 block of Mariner Way in Champaign. The victim succumbed to his wound in hospital care.
At about 11:12 a.m. Tuesday, authorities took Miller into custody in the 1100 block of Champaign's N. James St. Bond on his warrant was set at $2 million.
Miller is awaiting future court proceedings at the Champaign County Correctional Center.
"The Champaign Police Department would like to thank the community and the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office for its assistance during this investigation," a press release said.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Champaign police at (217)351-4545. Police said information can be shared privately. Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips over the phone at (217)373-8477, online here or through the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.