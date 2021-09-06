MENARD COUNTY (WAND)- Menard County Sheriff’s Deputies and members of the US Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted for murder on Saturday in Petersburg.
According to officials, on September 4, at approximately 12:23 p.m. police arrested Raymond D. Gum at a residence in the 300 block of E. Liberty in Petersburg.
Gum was wanted on a Missouri arrest warrant for murder in the first degree and armed criminal action.
No further details are available regarding this matter at this time.
The public is reminded that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
