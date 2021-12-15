SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A murder suspect has been arrested as Springfield police investigate a homicide.
The arrest is related to a death investigation where a victim was discovered in the 1900 block of Cornell Ave. Springfield police released information related to the investigation on Dec. 10.
Springfield police detectives worked with Illinois State Police investigators, along with officers from different jurisdictions, and identified 32-year-old LaMarcus Hunter as a suspect, per a press release. An arrest warrant was then issued.
Hunter was arrested by members of the Great Lakes Regional Task Force - Southern Illinois District on Dec. 13. He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a weapon with no FOID card and concealment of a homicidal death.
Anyone with information about this or another other crimes or wanted fugitives should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.