MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. — Police are looking for a suspected murderer who escaped from the Macoupin County Jail Sunday.
A press release said, William Kavanaugh accessed a closet, crawled through the ceiling and out of a second story window.
A video from outside the jail indicated Kavanaugh was headed southbound on foot. It's possible another inmate helped him escape, police say.
Anyone who sees Kavanaugh should consider him dangerous. You should not approach him.
Kavanaugh was one of two people arrested in July 2019 and charged in connection with a 2015 murder in Macoupin County, according to KSDK-TV.
Chancey Hutson and William Kavanaugh were charged in the death of Cody Adams.
Police said on New Year’s Day in 2015, Hutson and Kavanaugh went to Adams’ home in Woodburn, Illinois, intending to rob him. During a struggle, Adams was shot and died a short time later, police said.
If you have information about Kavanaugh's whereabouts, contact the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department at 217-854-3135 or call 911.
Kavanaugh's last known address is 117 Henry Street, East Alton, Illinois.