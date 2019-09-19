URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A murder suspect who had planned to plead guilty had a change of heart and instead will go to trial.
Dangelis Chambers, 28, had a plea deal on the table for a 20-year sentence, which would have been to a second-degree murder charge. His defense team appeared dismayed when it was announced he would not follow the deal, The News-Gazette said, as they came into court believing he would plead guilty.
Chambers is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Renese Riley at about 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2018 outside of an apartment complex along the 2000 block of Urbana’s Vawter Street.
According to the newspaper, prosecutors, public defender Janie Miller-Jones and assistant public defender Matthew Ham all said they can’t be ready for trial by the week of Sept. 23.
Miller-Jones said DNA evidence still under analysis at the Illinois state crime lab might help Chambers’ case, adding that waiting for it is a tactical choice. Chambers then asked to talk.
“As I have stressed to my attorney, I’m willing to go to trial without that DNA evidence, but she’s not willing to,” he said.
Miller-Jones filed at the end of August to allow evidence of the victim’s “propensity for violence” at trial. She claimed Riley was cursing outside of an apartment before the shooting and trying to get Chambers to fight him. In writing, she called Riley “the aggressor” and said instances of his “aggressive and violent character” would be introduced in claiming Chambers acted in self-defense.
Chambers will be in court for a hearing on the motion Nov. 12. His jury trial is scheduled for Dec. 16.
The suspect could face 45 to 85 years in prison if found guilty of first-degree murder, a charge he now faces after not taking a plea deal. He’s also charged with unlawful use of weapons.