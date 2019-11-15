DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A murder suspect in a deadly Danville home invasion in custody Friday.
Authorities said Lamont D. Davis, 18, is one of the people who was involved in the shooting of 20-year-old Justin T. Daubaris. It happened on Nov. 10 at an address in the 900 block of Hazel St. in Danville.
Police responded to OSF Sacred Heart and found a 23-year-old man who had been shot. He told authorities three men came to the Hazel Street address and tried to rob him. He tried to run and was shot while trying to escape.
When police responded to the home, they found Daubaris' body.
Davis was arraigned in Vermilion County court Friday and is charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and home invasion.
Police are still working to identify the other suspects involved in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville police at (217)431-2250. Vermilion County Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips at (217)446-TIPS.