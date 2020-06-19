SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities arrested a murder suspect accused of shooting and killing a man inside of a Springfield grocery store.
On June 14, police said Eugene Jackson, 36, shot Tykeem King inside of 7 Brothers Grocery (1801 S. 11th St.). King was pronounced dead at 4:28 a.m. the same morning at HSHS St. John's Hospital.
Jackson is charged with three counts of first degree murder, armed habitual criminal, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon by a street gang member.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
