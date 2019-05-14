CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A murder suspect accused of shooting someone in Champaign is in custody.
Officers say Isaiah Depriest Cain, 28, surrendered to Champaign police Tuesday afternoon. He was wanted for first-degree murder in connection to the May 5 death of 21-year-old Scott Roth.
Police found Roth with life-threatening injuries at about 1:49 a.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex, which was located in the 500 block of Edgebrook Drive. Roth died from his wounds at a local hospital.
Bond on Cain’s warrant was set at $2 million. He is in custody at the Champaign County Jail.
Police say the case remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign police at (217)351-4545. Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips by phone at (217)373-8477 or online here.