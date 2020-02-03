CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign murder suspect accused of shooting a man in his car is wanted on a warrant Monday.
Police said 33-year-old D'Andre Miller of Champaign approached the victim's parked vehicle and fired, leaving him with a single gunshot wound. Gaylend "Ryan" Allen-Davis died from a wound to the stomach after he was transported to a hospital for surgery.
Miller is accused of driving away from the scene, located in the 1300 block of Mariner Way, after the shooting. Officers responded at 2:49 a.m. Monday.
His warrant is for a charge of first-degree murder. Bond on that warrant is set at $2 million.
Police said Miller is black, 6-foot-3, has black hair and brown eyes and weighs about 185 pounds.
Anyone with information on Miller is asked to contact police at (217)351-4545. Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips by phone at (217)373-8477, online at this link or through the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
An autopsy is set for Wednesday afternoon at the Champaign County Regional Morgue Facility, and an inquest may come at a later date.
Champaign police and the Champaign County Coroner are investigating.