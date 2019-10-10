DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man involved in a 2017 Decatur murder has been sentenced and is headed to prison.
Darelle D. Fox, 33, and his brother, 29-year-old Joseph Fox, were both convicted in May 2019 for the death of Demesheo Lovelace. Authorities said they and 27-year-old Shawn Eubanks chased the victim down and killed him by following him to a wooded area behind Greenwood Cemetery.
Lovelace died after the shooting happened in the 1000 block of S. Water St.
On Thursday, Darelle Fox was sentenced to 60 years behind bars and three years of mandatory supervised release. He was credited for time served from July 9, 2017 to Oct. 9, 2019.
Joseph Fox is serving a 30-year prison sentence that was handed down on July 25. He also will serve 3 years of mandatory supervised release.
Eubanks pleaded not guilty to murder charges and is scheduled to go on trial on Oct. 21.