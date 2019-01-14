DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A murder warrant has been issued for a man accused of shooting another over the weekend.
Police say they’ve identified Jimmie R. Rodgers, 27, as a suspect in the early Saturday death of 32-year-old Willie Banks. The warrant, which is for first-degree murder, has bond set at $5 million.
The News-Gazette reports the shooting happened after 5 a.m. that morning in the 1600 block of Danville’s Edgewood Drive. Police came to an apartment and found Banks with gunshot wounds after someone reported a disturbance in the area. Banks’ family has been notified of his death, according to the paper.
“Mr. Rodgers is not in custody at this time,” Danville Director of Public Safety Larry Thomason said Monday. “Anyone with information as to his whereabouts are asked to contact the Danville Police Division criminal investigation section.”
Banks’ death marks the second Danville murder investigation in 2019, as an 18-year-old man faces charges in the strangulation death of 29-year-old Tara M. Jackson.