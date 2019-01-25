DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A Danville murder suspect is behind bars after police in Indiana arrested him.
Danville Public Safety Director Larry Thomason says an “exceptional piece of information” from a tip led to the arrest of Deontae Bright. He’s accused of killing two people and wounding another in a June 2018 shooting at the Untouchables Motorcycle Club, which can be found at 106 Commercial Street in Danville.
Thomason says Danville detectives passed the tip to Indianapolis Metro Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Office. Law enforcement arrested him about 10:30 a.m. Friday in the Indianapolis area.
“We encourage anyone with information related to crimes to use the Vermilion County Crimestoppers tip line, 446-TIPS, any time they have information,” Thomason added. “It is a proven anonymous system that also provides cash rewards to the tipster if they so desire.”
Bright’s warrant for first-degree murder had bond set at $5 million. He is waiting to be extradited to Illinois and is in Indiana custody Friday.