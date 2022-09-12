SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the murders of a Springfield couple.
A husband and wife was found dead inside a Springfield home Sunday morning.
The coroner said John Norgaard, 67, of Springfield and his wife Gloria Norgaard, 69, also of Springfield were pronounced deceased at their residence. Preliminary autopsy findings show that Mr. Norgaard died from multiple gunshot wounds and Mrs. Norgaard died from a single gunshot wound.
According to the Sangamon County Sheriff, around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, Sangamon County Dispatch received a 911 call from the 500 block of Southwind Drive.
The caller, a relative, indicated there were two deceased people in a residence. The deaths were confirmed by first responders.
According to the Sangamon County Coroner, the deaths are being investigated as homicides.
Monday morning around 9:30, the vehicle the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office was looking for in relation to the murders was located in Benld, Illinois, about 50 minutes away from Springfield.
A male suspect was located in the vehicle and was taken into custody by the Gillespie Police Department, without incident. The male suspect is refusing to identify himself to authorities.
Sangamon County Detectives are headed there bring the suspect back to Sangamon County to be interviewed and will have the vehicle towed back for processing.
