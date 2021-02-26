MURRAYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) A Murrayville man is out on bond after being arrested for battery of a two-month-old infant.
According to Illinois State Police, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Morgan County asked for the investigation earlier this year. Following an investigation, Joseph E. Wardell, turned himself into Morgan County authorities on Thursday, February 25, 2021.
Wardell’s initial court appearance is set for March 30, 2021, in Morgan County, where formal charges are expected to be filed by the Morgan County State's Attorney.
Wardell posted 10% of his $10,000 bond and was released.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217) 782-4750.
