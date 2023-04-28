MURRAYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Murrayville Woodson Elementary School is closed Friday after a fire outside the school Thursday night.
The fire caused a strong smell throughout the building.
Administrators said, "Without our knowing exactly what was burning and if there is any risks, we can't bring students into the school today."
The day will not have to be made up at the end of the year.
