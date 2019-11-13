VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Vermilion County War Museum is asking for card to celebrate a veteran who will be turning 100 years old.
Freda Coate is a longtime member and volunteer for the museum and she will be turning 100 on Nov. 20.
The museum would like to honor Coate with cards from across the country.
Coate served in WWII as a nurse. She later served on the Vermilion County War Museum Board and also as a regular volunteer. She now lives in Texas.
If you want to send a card you can drop off a card for here during regular museum hours. Tuesday - Friday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Or you can mail cards to the museum at 307 N Vermilion St, Danville, IL 61832.
You've got until Nov. 18 to get your cards to the museum so they can send them to her for her birthday.