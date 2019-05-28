SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Museum leaders across the state are speaking out in support of capital funding to repair the aging infrastructure of Illinois' museums and cultural institutions.
They expressed their support for the completion of the $17 million capital grants in this year's budget and for new capital grants of $50 million.
Officials also shared their support for Build Up Illinois. Build Up Illinois is a coalition of groups representing museums, hospitals, organized labor and building trades, and educational institutions.
About 16 million visitors come to museums, gardens, zoos, and aquariums in Illinois every year.
The museum community said they need $50 million more in capital grants to provide for those guests and maintain buildings and operations.