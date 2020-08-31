CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - A message of hope and encouragement stands tall near the C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum.
Over the weekend, the museum erected the sign, which reads, "let us confidently hope that all will yet be well," a quote from President Abraham Lincoln. Museum Director Joey Long explained President Lincoln said those words as he was leaving Springfield and headed to Washington, D.C. to lead the country.
"He was saying good-bye to his hometown of Springfield and he had just been elected to lead our nation through unprecedented times, so then, as now, the country was facing some very difficult challenges," Long said.
After recent cancellations of events around town, the museum hoped this sign would bring hope and encouragement to those who drive past it in and out of town.
"When Lincoln spoke these words, he was offering hope to the people over 150 years ago, but now, even 150 years later, these words are very relevant and provide hope for the future," said Long.
The museum plans to keep the sign up as long as it is needed.
