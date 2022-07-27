DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A pizza place in Decatur will host a free festival in Central Park.
The Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau announced on Wednesday, Donnie's Homespun will hold 3 free festivals in Central Park on July 31, August 28 and September 25 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Central Park Music and Art Series will feature a variety of fresh juices, vegan and vegetarian food options, along with carnivore classics. Original Donnie's owners, Neill Dresen and Mile Stankovic will team up for the European meat tray, along with a mix of fresh spirits, craft beers, and wine.
The festival will also have vendors and kids activities.
