LATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Grain bins in central Illinois can be seen for miles storing corn and beans, but lately when those bins become empty something else has been soaring inside.
Choirs around the midwest are recording inside empty bins and relishing the reverberations.
To understand the appeal we called in an expert singer, Eric Burgett.
"I grew up in a small farm town in Latham Illinois. About a 400 person town. Started playing piano at the age of five. Always loved country music, listened to it in the tractors, in trucks, at bonfires. Made the journey to Nashville in 2012 and hit the ground running writing sounds and recording."
We asked Eric what makes the sound in these bins stand out.
Definitely the harmonies swelling together, the voice carries really well in it, and you get this swarming effect going around you, and it's a pretty cool thing.
There is also something besides the sound that makes this space stand out.
"It's really special to be involved in something like this because it's part of my heritage, being from a farm family. It's really cool to feel it and smell it and play inside one of these things.