EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said several first responders were on scene of an active fire.
The fire was at a hog farm just two miles south of Newman. The sheriff's office said the fire was at 2675 East and 825 North in Edgar County. However, it is right near the Douglas County line.
Mutual aid was being requested from both counties to help battle the fire.
Calls for the fire came out around 4 p.m.
It's not clear how many animals are on the farm. No word on injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back at WANDTV.com for updates as they become available.
