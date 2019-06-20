HOUSTON, Tx. (WAND) - A 4-year-old girl whose body was found in a trash bag in Arkansas will be laid to rest in a colorful, one-of-a-kind casket.
Maleah Davis was from the Houston, Texas area. Her body was found along a freeway outside of Hope, Arkansas.
Her mother's ex-fiance Derion Vence, had previously told police he, Maleah, and his 2-yar-old son were abducted on May 4 by a group of men. He said he and his son were let go, but said the kidnappers kept Maleah.
Police said that story kept changing. He was arrested in connection with Davis's disappearance and eventually told a community activist he had dumped her body in Arkansas.
Her cause of death has not been determined yet. Vence is charged with tampering with a corpse.
The casket the 4-year-old will be laid to rest in was built and donated by SoulShine Industries.
The casket designer worked closely with Maleah's family. She loved "My Little Pony," and that became the theme.