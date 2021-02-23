DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The family of a 22-year-old Decatur man shot and killed during a private event in Springfield Saturday morning remembered the father of two Tuesday afternoon with a balloon release at Fans Field.
"He was fun, caring, and would give anyone the shirt off of his back,” Dee Dozier, the mother of Carlos Dozier, said.
Carlos was the only person killed when five people were shot at the business near 11th and South Grand East in Springfield. The young father leaves behind a one-year-old, and a three-week-old.
"He was a good father and now he has been cheated out of raising his kids,” Carlos.
Dozens of people had gathered at the business for an adult entertainment event at private venue rented out for events. His family is left with just memories of the life he lived.
"Telling me he loves me and being with his kids all the time,” Dee told WAND News Anchor & Reporter Chris Carter in an exclusive interview.
In addition to the five shot, two more were hurt trying to escape the madness. Those who knew Carlos have a message to the community.
"Y'all keep hurting and killing each other over envy and jealousy,” a woman attending the balloon release said.
"My whole life has changed,” Dee said. “It is going to be completely different."
Dozens of officers were called to the shooting around 2”30 Saturday morning. Springfield Police have not said if they have any suspects in the shooting.
Police have said most of the people attending the party were not residents of the Capitol City. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.