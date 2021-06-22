MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - About 1,000 Illinois customers lost power when Mylar balloons floated into a substation and caused damage, Ameren Illinois said.
The company said the balloons went into the substation at about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. Customers who lost power were in Chatsworth and Cullom, both in Livingston County.
An Ameren crew came to the scene to see balloon pieces blew three fuses and seemed to cause other equipment malfunctions.
Repairs were estimated to be completed at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after Ameren brought in a mobile substation from the Mattoon Operating Center. A second crew then temporarily transferred power sources in the substation to the mobile substation, allowing crew members to make repairs inside while the substation was de-energized.
Mylar balloons are metallic and conduct electricity. When they become entangled in electric equipment, Ameren Illinois Vice President of Electric Operations George Justice said they can cause surges and shorts that can knock out power, start fires and cause significant damage to the electric grid.
“We realize our customers are looking forward to the opportunity to safely spend some time with family and friends this summer," Justice said. "Many of those outings include Mylar balloons to celebrate new graduates, newlyweds, birthdays and holidays. Keeping the balloons tethered and weighted while in use and then properly puncturing and disposing after the fact can help to prevent them from getting loose and tangled up in our in our power lines and substation equipment.”
Anyone who notices a balloon or anything else entangled in electric infrastructure should never try to remove it themselves. They should call Ameren Illinois at 1-800-755-5000 and a crew will be dispatched to handle the situation.
