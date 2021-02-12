SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - It's been more than one hundred years since the NAACP was formed and the president of the Springfield branch, Teresa Haley, said the fight for people's rights still continues.
"The NAACP was formed on Feb. 12, 1909," Haley said. "It was founded because of the race riots that took place, here in Springfield, in 1908."
More than 100 years later, Illinois now has 26 branches of the NAACP and 12 youth and college chapters. In Springfield, there are more than 200 members.
One member is Diamond Jackson, a young activist who is finding her voice in the community.
"I didn't really have the words and when I joined the NAACP and started doing work and activism, I really developed a voice," Jackson said. "I was able to learn how to use my voice."
Then, there's members like Mary Daniels. Daniels is 85 years old. She has been a member of the NAACP for more than 50 years.
"There's been a lot of changes, but it seems like things are still the same," Daniels said. "Sometimes I get angry. Why can't people see really, we are all equal?"
When the NAACP was formed, Hayley said its mission was to fight for civil rights and dismantle racism. To this day, she said that mission remains the same.
"The mission hasn't changed," Haley said. "It was always to fight for people's rights. It was always to dismantle racism. It was always to fight for social justice, for housing, for economic development, for jobs and for education."
According to Jackson, the work for the NAACP never stops.
"Activism is important to me, because the work is never done," Jackson said. "There is always something that needs to be changed, that needs to be modified, reformed."
The organization's formation gives people the opportunity to reflect.
"In Springfield, for years, people didn't want to talk about the race riots that lead to the formation of the NAACP, but we have to have conversations," Haley said. "If you don't know your past, you're bound to repeat it."
According to Daniels, she sees glimpses of that repetitive history.
"The NAACP is still needed. People should support it very strongly," Daniels said. "It seems like it's not going away ... the riots, the fighting, the education, the jobs ... it's still needed. It just seems like its never, ever going to stop."
