CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - In honor of National African American Parent Involvement Day, Champaign Unit 4 Schools held a celebration all morning and afternoon.
Schools like Garden Hill Elementary School, Edison Middle School, Franklin STEAM Academy, Jefferson Middle School, Centennial High School , Central High School and Novak Academy all participated and had performers, speakers and food to share with parents and students.
Central High School organizers say the event is to educate students about African-American women in society. Often times, they read about Rosa Parks but no one is discussing figures in modern history such as Michelle Obama.
Having these events exposes students to different career choices and school leaders ultimately want them to become successful people in life.