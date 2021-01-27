CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (WAND) - What's better than roses and a romantic dinner for Valentine's Day? How about naming a cockroach after your ex?
In honor of Valentine's Day, the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House in Chesterfield, Missouri will let you name a cockroach after your ex.
By paying $25 through the Cameo app, the Butterfly House will name a cockroach after an ex, bad boss or any other person who has left a bad taste in your mouth.
It will then allow you to share the video with your target.
"Life isn’t always butterflies and rainbows. If you know someone dealing with a not-so-special person in their life tell us about them and we’ll cheer them up and name a roach in their pest’s dishonor," the Cameo app website said.
All proceeds will go to support the Butterfly House’s mission “to foster a greater understanding of plant and animal relationships in the environment in order to promote the conservation and restoration of natural habitats.”
"Despite a bad reputation, roaches have many positive attributes. The majority of roach species want nothing to do with humans, with only about 1 in 500 considered pests. Plus, their very forgiving palate allows them to recycle nutrients back into the soil from otherwise unwanted food sources. If your favorite treat relies on healthy soils (spoiler alert: it does), you have roaches and other decomposers to thank," the Butterfly House said.
To start a roach dedication, click here.
