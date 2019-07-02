CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators released the name of a 1-year-old child killed by a pellet rifle in Champaign.
Coroner Duane Northrup says Loryn I. Brown is the child who died after a pellet rifle discharged in a house in the 1400 block of Champaign's Rosewood Drive.
Brown was pronounced dead at 2:11 p.m. Monday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Preliminary autopsy results show she died from a rifle pellet wound to the chest. An inquest is possible at a later date.
The Champaign County Coroner's Office and Champaign police are continuing to investigate.