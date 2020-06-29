CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner has released the name of a Champaign man killed in a crash Sunday night.
Andie Jackson, 54, was the driver in the single-vehicle accident in the 1300 block of East Bradley Ave. in Urbana.
An electric company power pole was knocked over during the crash.
Jackson was struck by a live power line when he got out of the vehicle after the crash.
Jackson was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital at 10 p.m. Sunday.
His cause of death was determined to be electrocution.
Final autopsy results are pending toxicology testing.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.