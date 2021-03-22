GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner is releasing the name of a Gibson City woman who has died after being involved hit by a vehicle on March 18.
Carol A. Leisure, 77, was pronounced dead at 3:00 p.m. on March 18 in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department in Urbana.
Leisure was reportedly run over by a vehicle in the Dollar General parking lot located in Gibson City prior to being transported to the hospital.
Preliminary results from an autopsy conducted on March 20 indicate Leisure died from blunt force trauma due to being run over by a motor vehicle.
This incident is under investigation by the Gibson City Police Department and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.
